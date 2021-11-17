Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Aegon stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 22.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

