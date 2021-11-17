Devery (EVE) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $253,996.80 and $7,961.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00223193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

