DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $1,943,520.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DXCM opened at $648.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.01 and a 12 month high of $655.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $572.78 and a 200 day moving average of $484.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

