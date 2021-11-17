Diageo (LON:DGE) Given New GBX 3,900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,796.88 ($49.61).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,877 ($50.65) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The firm has a market cap of £90.41 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,583.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,489.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,690 shares of company stock valued at $90,607,536.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.