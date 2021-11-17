Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $329.52

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.52 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.56). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.41), with a volume of 10,862 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54. The firm has a market cap of £115.11 million and a PE ratio of -24.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 330.21.

In other news, insider Gotthard Haug purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

