DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) & MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Head-To-Head Review

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -47.35% MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 14.73% 19.94% 8.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 152.54 -$12.29 million ($0.77) -5.27 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $20.03 billion 1.57 $2.27 billion $7.48 32.62

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 441.87%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility. The Life Science sector provides scientists with laboratory materials, technologies, and services. The Performance Materials sector offers specialty chemicals and materials for demanding applications. The firm offers pharma and biopharma manufacturing, pharmaceutical research, pharma quality control, and government and academic research services. The company was founded by Friedrich Jacob Merck in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

