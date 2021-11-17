Diane Lazzaris Sells 6,083 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WESCO International stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.15. 11,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

