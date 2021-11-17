Diane Lazzaris Sells 6,083 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
WESCO International stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.15. 11,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $140.92.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
