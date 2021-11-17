DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DSRLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.02. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $238.29.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

