DigitalBits Reaches Market Capitalization of $585.72 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $585.72 million and $4.38 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.46 or 0.00322337 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012217 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

