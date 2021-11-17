DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.