DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $8.01. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 31,845 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

