disBalancer (DDOS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $330,991.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. disBalancer has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $330,991.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, disBalancer has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,382.81 or 0.99514859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.72 or 0.06949437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,990,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,598,012 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

