Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Down 67.4% in October

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:DISCB opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.90. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

