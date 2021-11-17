Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 3.6%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.14. 223,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 632,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

The company has a current ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 48.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$679.56 million and a PE ratio of -21.90.

Discovery Silver Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

