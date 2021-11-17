Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSTZF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153. Distell Group has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Get Distell Group alerts:

About Distell Group

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, Europe, Rest of International, and Corporate. The Rest of International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.