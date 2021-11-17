DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $12.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,088. DLocal has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLocal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of DLocal worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

