DODO (DODO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.01 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $154.38 million and approximately $53.01 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

