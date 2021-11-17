Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.02 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

NYSE DLB traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.21. 9,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $95.60.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,301 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

