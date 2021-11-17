Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DLB stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,816. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,857 shares of company stock worth $5,962,301. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

