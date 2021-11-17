Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $230.33 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

