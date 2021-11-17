Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRXGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRXGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.