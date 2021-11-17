Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dream Unlimited traded as high as C$34.71 and last traded at C$34.58, with a volume of 41665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.03.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.14%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

