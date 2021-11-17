Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

