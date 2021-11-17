Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. 17,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.