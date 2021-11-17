Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report sales of $142.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $712.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DLTH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 88,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $483.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Duluth by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duluth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

