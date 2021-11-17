Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Update

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DNLMY stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $1.3571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

