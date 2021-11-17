Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duos Technologies Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DUOT opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duos Technologies Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.