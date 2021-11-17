DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Shares of DXC opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,289 shares of company stock valued at $114,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

