Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

ECC opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

