Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of ECC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,258. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $486.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Eagle Point Credit worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

