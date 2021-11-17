Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.20. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 106,617.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

