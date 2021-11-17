Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 865 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $279.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

