Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $185.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

