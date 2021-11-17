Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,054.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.01 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 341.34, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

