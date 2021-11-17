ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the October 14th total of 415,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

