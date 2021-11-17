Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 60.5% in October

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the October 14th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $177,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

