eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,000. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.