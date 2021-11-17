eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.72 million, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

