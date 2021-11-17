Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.32 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.85. 10,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.29. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $185.19 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 301.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

