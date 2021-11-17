Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $116.67. 65,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,197. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.59 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

