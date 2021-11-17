Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 780 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.60. 7,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $114.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

