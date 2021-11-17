Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stake in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Dover Motorsports makes up 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Dover Motorsports were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dover Motorsports by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVD stock remained flat at $$3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 56,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,639. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 24.86%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Dover Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Dover Motorsports Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

