Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ (ELDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.