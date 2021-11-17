Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

