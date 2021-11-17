Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.29. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $244.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

