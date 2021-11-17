Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GAMR opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $120.76.

