Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,545,542 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $141.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

