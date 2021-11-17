Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

HON opened at $221.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

