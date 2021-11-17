Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,733 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $419.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

