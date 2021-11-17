Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

